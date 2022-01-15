Kanye West Raps About Kim Kardashian, Beating 'Pete Davidson's Ass' & His New Girl in Song with The Game

Chelsea White
·3 min read

Kayne West is taking aim at Pete Davidson while using his music to speak out about his divorce.

In a new song with The Game entitled "Eazy," the rapper, 44, makes his feelings about the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star, who is currently dating West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In the track, released Friday, West references his near-fatal car crash from 2002 and raps, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

After Davidson's name is mentioned, a woman's voice, which sounds a lot like his estranged wife's, is sampled and says "Who?".

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February after more than seven years of marriage.

Despite rapping that he and Kardashian are having "best divorce ever" – "If we go to court, we'll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to court together" – West implies he plans to raise their children very differently to his estranged wife.

kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson

Getty (3) Kanye West; Kim Kardashian; Pete Davidson

RELATED: Kanye West on Why He Bought House Across from Kim Kardashian: 'Nothing Is Gonna Keep Me from My Children'

West the raps his house will have different rules for his four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.

"I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit," he raps. "Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

"Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores/ Rich ass kids, this ain't yo mama's house," the rapper, who does indeed live near his estranged wife, spits.

Referencing his decision to buy the house across the street elsewhere in the track, he raps, "Imma turn the music up ­– wake the neighbors."

While West raps a lot about his ex and her new love interest, he does make a reference to having a new girl, rapping "my new bitch bad, I know Illuminati mad."

West has been dating actress Julia Fox after meeting her in Miami at the start of this year.

RELATED: Kanye West and Julia Fox Step Out for Dinner with Antonio Brown as Source Says He 'Still Wants Kim Back'

Fox, 31, got candid about her relationship with West, Kardashian and Davidson on the Thursday episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast titled "Behind the Scenes with Julia Fox," noting that it is "all love" and "really not that serious."

"But it is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories … I love the Paper Magazine cover of me and Pete, that shoot that we did and we're the Barbie dolls," she said, referencing the time she and Davidson modeled together for the magazine's November 2019 cover shoot.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'Still Really Into Each Other,' Sources Say: 'He Treats Her Really Well'

Fox's co-host Niki Takesh later asked why the budding actress believes her relationships with West and Davidson have garnered all this attention, to which Fox replied, "Because it's meta."

"We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean?" she added. "... We're all artists."

