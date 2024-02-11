Kanye West Namedrops Taylor Swift In ‘Carnival’ Lyrics; Ozzy Osbourne & Donna Summer Estate Claim They Denied Rapper Use Of Their Songs

Kanye West is stirring things up and can’t keep Taylor Swift’s name out of his mouth. The rapper has referred to the “Bejeweled” singer in “Carnival,” which is from the Vultures 1 album he released with Ty Dolla $ign.

“Why she say she sucked my d*** / Then she say she ain’t sucked my d*** / She gon’ take it up the a** like a ventriloquist / I made six Taylor Swift since I had the Rollie on the wrist,” West raps in the track.

More from Deadline

The same song, the lyrics also mention celebrities like Elon Musk, R. Kelly, Bill Cosby and Puff Daddy.

“This that Game of Thrones, Yeezy, not the clones / Elon, where my rocketship? It’s time to go home / They served us the porn since the day we was born / Anybody pissed off, gotta make ’em drink the urine / Now I’m Ye-Kelly, bitch, now, I’m Bill Cosby, bitch / Now, I’m Puff Daddy rich, that’s “#MeToo me” rich,” West also rapped.

Back in 2016, West released the song “Famous,” where he referenced Swift, claiming he made her famous after the incident at the MTV Video Music Awards where he crashed her acceptance speech.

Swift is not the only musician that West is clashing with. The Donna Summer estate shared a statement on social media where they made claims West used a song without their permission.

“Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love,’ he was denied,” reads the statement shared on Instagram. “He changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it’s ‘I Feel Love…’ copyright infringement…”

Statement from the Donna Summer estate

Ozzy Osbourne also made a similar claim, saying West asked “to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”

Story continues

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man,” Osbourne’s statement concluded.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.