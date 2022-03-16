Kanye West: Montreal university offers entire course about the rapper

Montreal’s Concordia University will offer an entire course inspired by rapper Kanye West.

The news was announced by Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman, who will lead the course, earlier this week.

“I will be teaching the first all @kanyewest class on a university level, all praises due,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I want to bring something new and fresh to students. An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the university and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation.”

The artist and professor added: “This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams, and nightmares - and more importantly, self-actualisation.”

According to Alsalman’s post, the course will analyse Ye’s art, design, music, celebrity life, and cultural impacts in the age of information.

“By using Kanye’s albums as cultural, artistic and personal lenses; this class studies the evolution of his genius, and explores the concept of ‘Kanyetive Dissonance’ – the unique, complex and controversial natures and context of Kanye’s body of work and impacts,” the post said.

The course will be available for a limited number of Fine Arts students.

Ye recently released his new album Donda 2 on his Stem Player, receiving mixed to negative reviews.

The rapper has also been publicly feuding with Pete Davidson, the boyfriend of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.