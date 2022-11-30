Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finalized their divorce

Lauren Huff
·2 min read
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially ended their marriage.

The two have finalized their divorce after coming to an agreement regarding child custody and property arrangements, according to PEOPLE.

The outlet reports that though both have waived spousal support, the Grammy-winning rapper who now goes by Ye will have to pay $200,000 a month in child support for the couple's four children. He will also be responsible for half of the children's educational and security expenses. Property and other assets previously owned by the couple will be divided, according to their prenup.

Regarding custody, the two are said to have "equal access" to their children, and Kardashian and West have agreed to settle any potential disputes that may arise about them via mediation.

Representatives for West and Kardashian didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

MEGA/GC Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012, and married in May 2014. The reality star filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Last December, Kardashian asked a judge to declare her legally single and to revert back to her maiden name, after previously going by Kim Kardashian West.

According to PEOPLE, in court documents related to the filing, the Kardashians star wrote, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Finalization of the divorce comes amid a tumultuous time for West. A growing list of professional partners have cut ties with him — including Adidas, Balenciaga, and the talent agent CAA — after he made a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van