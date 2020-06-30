Kanye West Praises Kim Kardashian West For 'Becoming A Billionaire': 'So Blessed'

Kanye West expressed his pride for his wife Kim Kardashian West on the heels of her latest business deal, which he claims has led to her “officially becoming a billionaire.”

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” West tweeted on Monday. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

The 43-year-old rapper also declared in the tweet “so blessed this is still life / So I made you this still life.” A photograph of a the “still life” West created for his wife was attached, featuring various foods and flowers.

West’s praise was in response to Kim Kardashian West selling a 20% stake in her cosmetics company KKW Beauty to one of the world’s largest beauty companies, Coty Inc., for a whopping $200 million.

The deal reportedly values KKW Beauty at $1 billion, but only makes Kim worth about $900 million, per Forbes.

Kardashian West will still have an estimated 72% stake in the company ― mom Kris Jenner reportedly owns 8% — and will, Forbes notes, “remain responsible for creative efforts while Coty will focus on expanding product development outside the realm of color cosmetics.”

“This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world,” Kardashian West said in the press release for the announcement.

The second eldest Kardashian’s agreement with Coty came after the company acquired a 51% stake in sister Kylie Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics in January.

Jenner allegedly became the youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019 and had agreed to sell a 51% stake in her brand by the end of that year. The massive $600 million deal ramped up the value of her business, bringing it to about $1.2 billion.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.