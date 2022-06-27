Kanye West just joked about his marriage to Kim Kardashian

Photo credit: MARC PIASECKI/GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images

Kanye West seemingly threw shade at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over the weekend, making a joke about their marriage during a surprise appearance at the BET Awards.

Taking to the stage – covering his face with a hood, mask and sunglasses (as you do!) – to honour P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs) with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Kanye made a speech about the musician, highlighting the impact he has had on his life and those around him.

"I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day," the 45-year-old rapper said. "He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices," he added, referencing fans' claims that Kanye inspired the fashion choices of Kim (and the whole Kardashian family) during their eight-year relationship.

"And here we are — thanks for that, Puff," Kanye said at the end of his speech, letting out a chuckle as the crowd erupted in laughter after his jab. And the moment did not go unnoticed by fans at home, either, as many took to Twitter to comment on the moment.

"Kanye West Ye said Diddy inspired so many of his life choices and his wife choices," one person tweeted with the crying-laughing emoji and a clip of the joke. "I knew someway somehow Kanye was gonna bring up Kim," a second person said, as another added: "The way Kanye just shaded KIM."

Kanye West Ye said Diddy inspired so many of his life choices and his wife choices 😂 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/egELtlbSWS — pammbatani (@pammbatani) June 27, 2022

Elsewhere, someone else simply said: "Somebody needs to tell Kanye that Kim is not his wife anymore."

