Kanye West just filed a trademark for Yeezy makeup and perfume

It looks like the Kardashian and Jenner beauty empires are about to get even bigger with the help of Kanye West. TMZ just reported that the designer and music mogul has filed a trademark for Yeezy Beauty. The trademark covers make-up, false lashes, face masks, nail polishes, body oils, shaving creams, haircare, fragrance, toothpaste and even deodorant.

This isn't West's first beauty and cosmetics trademark. Back in 2017, he filed a similar trademark for Donda cosmetics, named after his mother who tragically passed away in 2007. It makes sense that he would want to expand his Yeezy brand into this space - particularly given the success of the Kardashian-Jenner beauty enterprises. Forbes recently announced that West reached billionaire status this year thanks to his sold-out sneakers and fashion partnership with Adidas.

Bazaar.com asked West's wife Kim Kardashian West about the possibility of a Kanye-backed beauty line back in 2017. "I have no idea where that came from. That’s not true," she said of the rumour. "He’s always talked about doing stuff like that, but I don't think that anything is in the works." Maybe it's in the works now...

West hasn't just talked about launching beauty, he actually signed a licensing deal alongside Rihanna and Jay-Z to launch a line of perfume with Parlux back in April 2009. He was the only one of the three to not have any scents come to fruition. We reached out to a rep from Parlux a few years ago, and apparently West's deal fell through at some point before Parlux was merged with Perfumania back in 2012.

If West's Yeezy beauty line does launch, it will join his wife's KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands, as well as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, as part of the family's growing beauty empire.

