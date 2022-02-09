Kanye West and Julia Fox Are Reportedly in an Open Relationship

New reports are stating that Kanye West and Julia Fox, or "JuliYe," are in an open relationship.

According to Page Six, the two are dating other people. An insider shared: "Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy. There is no jealousy or bad vibes."

Another told the news outlet Ye is "openly seeing" Chaney Jones, an Instagram model known to be a Kim Kardashian lookalike. West was spotted together with Jones on Monday night.

Both Ye and Fox have yet to respond to the reports.

The news comes after Fox deleted photos of herself and West on Instagram, and unfollowed a number of "JuliYe" fan accounts. The actor clarified that it had nothing to do with their relationship and was because she "was tired of seeing [her]self" and mean comments.