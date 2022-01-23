Kanye West and Julia Fox: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Kanye West may still be navigating his split from Kim Kardashian, but he’s starting 2022 caught up in a new whirlwind romance. West and actor Julia Fox have started dating. She recounted their week together in a January 6 blog for Interview magazine.

“Everything with us has been so organic,” Fox wrote of the budding romance. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.” Here’s the story so far.

December 31, 2021: The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actor meets the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Eve at a surprise Miami performance. Fox described West’s energy as “fun to be around” and wrote that he kept her and her friends “laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

January 2022: Having kicked things off so well on New Year’s Eve, Fox and West decide to keep things going with a second date in New York City. The two go to see Slave Play together on Broadway, and they dine at Italian American restaurant Carbone afterward.

While at Carbone, West directed a photoshoot for Fox, with people at the restaurant as an audience for the couple. For the romantic and intimate shoot, Fox wore Miaou thong pants and a Balenciaga turtleneck and coat. The photos show off the physical chemistry between the two, and judging by West’s smile in the pictures, he’s pretty happy with how things are going.

And just to cap this off as the world’s most extravagant second date: West surprised Fox with a hotel suite full of clothes.

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” Fox wrote of the surprise in Interview. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Sources say that while ’Ye might still be pining for his ex, Kardashian is happy he’s moving on and glad Fox is his new girl. TMZ reports that Kardashian wants West to find a good person and is happy that Fox is a fan of her and her brand, having modeled for Skims and called herself “die-hard” for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That admiration may make it easier for the three of them to get along. Makes sense to us!

January 13, 2022: On the latest episode of Fox's podcast, Forbidden Fruits, which was titled “Behind the Scenes with Julia Fox,” the host decided to “address some of the controversies and set the record straight.”

"There's no labels, none of that," Fox said of her relationship with West, per People. "It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really, like, such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast; we keep up with each other, which is cool."

She continued, "All the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense.'"

January 22, 2022: Fox and West made their red carpet debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week in matching denim-on-denim looks. According to Vogue, West wore a padded jean jacket by Balenciaga, while Fox wore a dramatic cropped jacket from Schiaparelli.

They also wore matching black gloves…and things got pretty handsy.

