Kanye West To Join ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Day After Presidential Election

Presidential candidate Kanye West isn’t evidently pinning too many hopes on winning the election after setting an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rapper will feature on the ABC late-night show on Wednesday November 4.

West has qualified for ballot access in 12 states but his run hasn’t been particularly smooth as he lost appeals in five states including Arizona, Ohio and Wisconsin, and missed deadline in a further 29 states.

He recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that while there was an outside chance of him winning the 2020 race, he would be “definitely 100% winning” in 2024.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West told Rogan. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”

