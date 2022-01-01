Kanye West Had Surprise NYE Show in Miami, Coincidentally Where Pete Davidson Was Also Hosting Show

ANGELA WEISS

Kanye West decided to throw an impromptu New Year’s Eve concert in Miami, coincidentally in the same city that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson was also holding his own show.

West, who last year changed his legal name to Ye, randomly dropped the news on Friday through an Instagram post, yet declined to inform his fans exactly where the event was taking place. He only indicated that fellow rapper Future was also performing and that Justin LaBoy would be hosting.

The event ended up being at Miami Beach’s Game Changer Lounge and despite two of the industry’s top rappers performing, the event looked relatively last minute for a star-studded New Year’s Eve bash.

It just so happened that Saturday Night Live star Davidson was also in town that night, hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old has been linked to Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in Feb. 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, since the reality star hosted SNL in October. The new couple has been spotted on roller coaster rides, romantic Staten Island dinner dates, and Davidson even flew out to California to spend his birthday with Kardashian.

While Kardashian hasn’t been publicly spotted in Florida just yet, an insider recently told People that West was desperate to work things out and wasn’t “giving up without a fight.”

