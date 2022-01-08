Kanye West Grabs A Bite With Pal Jared Kushner In Miami

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read

Kanye West and Jared Kushner were spotted at a restaurant together in Miami Friday night — and may have been cooking something up.

The former White House senior adviser was all in black, while Ye sported a day-glo yellow hoodie at celebrity hotspot Italian place Carbone. (West took his new amour Julia Fox to Carbone — in Manhattan — on New Year’s Day.)

It looked like a bit of a power get together, but a source insisted to The New York Post’s Page Six that it “was a purely private dinner” with a “no business agenda.”

Donald Trump disciple and MAGA enthusiast West and Kushner supposedly go way back. Kushner has said that he has been friends with the rapper for more than a decade.

The former president’s son-in-law helped arrange West’s super-charged visit to the White House in 2018. Kushner also set up a visit by West’s then-wife Kim Kardashian the same year to successfully plead with Trump to commute the life sentence of a nonviolent offender.

Maybe West and Kushner were putting their heads together to talk about another presidential run by Ye. The last time around was a bust, but maybe that didn’t matter so much.

West and supporters spent some $6 million dollars and got 60,000 votes — not an exceptional return on investment. But West’s campaign was apparently secretly run — and funded — by GOP operatives who hoped to draw off votes from Joe Biden and hand a presidential victory not to West but to Trump, according to an investigation by The Daily Beast.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

