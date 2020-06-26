Kanye West and Gap agree to a multi-year deal for Yeezy line

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Kanye West and his daughter North West who sings on the runway during the "Yeezy Season 8" show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kanye West and Gap (GPS) have agreed to a multi-year deal to create a clothing line for the entertainer’s famed Yeezy line.

The line will consist of hoodies, T-shirts, and joggers and is slated to be sold at Gap retail locations sometime in 2021.

West once worked at a Gap store in the Chicago area, according to Reuters.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family," said Mark Breitbard, the Gap brand global head.

Gap shares surged 15% following the news.

Earlier on Friday, West tweeted an image leading some to speculate what the new collection could look like.

The Yeezy footwear line has often been credited with bolstering German apparel maker Adidas. (ADDYY). The brand has not only been lucrative for Adidas but West himself. In April, it was reported that the Grammy Award-winning entertainer had become a billionaire largely off of the brand he created.

Gap has been a brand in trouble, particularly as of late as it was among retailers that closed stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the clothing retailer said that it might not have enough money to continue operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The future Yeezy line could play a big role in a possible resurgence for the brand.

