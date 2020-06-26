Kanye West and Gap agree to a multi-year deal for Yeezy line
Kanye West and Gap (GPS) have agreed to a multi-year deal to create a clothing line for the entertainer’s famed Yeezy line.
The line will consist of hoodies, T-shirts, and joggers and is slated to be sold at Gap retail locations sometime in 2021.
West once worked at a Gap store in the Chicago area, according to Reuters.
"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family," said Mark Breitbard, the Gap brand global head.
Gap shares surged 15% following the news.
Earlier on Friday, West tweeted an image leading some to speculate what the new collection could look like.
#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/ASMwbx7T2o
— ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020
The Yeezy footwear line has often been credited with bolstering German apparel maker Adidas. (ADDYY). The brand has not only been lucrative for Adidas but West himself. In April, it was reported that the Grammy Award-winning entertainer had become a billionaire largely off of the brand he created.
Gap has been a brand in trouble, particularly as of late as it was among retailers that closed stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the clothing retailer said that it might not have enough money to continue operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The future Yeezy line could play a big role in a possible resurgence for the brand.
