Kanye West Flips Out About Kim Kardashian During Bonkers Tucker Carlson Interview

Ben Blanchet
·3 min read

Rapper, artist and fashion designer Kanye West ― who changed his name to Ye last year ― used the first part of an eventful interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday to slam his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Kushner brothers, Lizzo and others.

West, who sat down with the “Fox News” host days after he displayed a “White Lives Matter” shirt during a Paris show for his Yeezy fashion line, claimed the fashion industry has influenced Kardashian to “put her ass out” despite being a Christian woman.

West reflected on his late mother, Donda, and his father, Ray, before talking about his ex-wife’s appearance in a jockstrap during a cover shoot for Interview magazine last month.

″Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multibillionaire with four Black children,” West said.

“And this is what, how fashion wants to, how they want to present her.”

West later critiqued his ex-wife’s Skims shapewear line, which she co-founded with Jens Grede in 2019.

Kardashian revealed in 2019 that West was reportedly a “ghost creative director” for Skims, that he drew the brand’s logo, aided with selecting models and hired photographers for the brand, Insider reported.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims. I felt like there was a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things that I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in order to sell product,” he told Carlson.

Kardashian wasn’t the only one to get a piece of West’s mind on Thursday.

The fashion designer claimed “bots” are attacking Lizzo for losing weight and denounced people who “promote” her weight.

West, who attacked Josh and Jared Kushner on Instagram prior to the interview, also doubled down on his attacks toward the Kushner family and labeled the Abraham Accords in 2020, struck when Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump were White House advisers, a money-making venture.

West’s criticisms on Fox News were the latest additions to a controversial week for the artist, who attacked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram account for her take on the debut of his “White Lives Matter” shirts.

West told Carlson that the creation of the shirt was a “gut instinct” and compared it to a triple axel by figure skater Tonya Harding.

Carlson, who sipped on colorful drinks and let him try on his 3D-printed boots barefoot during his meeting with the “Donda” artist, promised to air the rest of his interview with West on Friday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

