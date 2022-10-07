Kanye West Flips Out About Kim Kardashian During Bonkers Tucker Carlson Interview

Rapper, artist and fashion designer Kanye West ― who changed his name to Ye last year ― used the first part of an eventful interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday to slam his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Kushner brothers, Lizzo and others.

West, who sat down with the “Fox News” host days after he displayed a “White Lives Matter” shirt during a Paris show for his Yeezy fashion line, claimed the fashion industry has influenced Kardashian to “put her ass out” despite being a Christian woman.

West reflected on his late mother, Donda, and his father, Ray, before talking about his ex-wife’s appearance in a jockstrap during a cover shoot for Interview magazine last month.

″Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multibillionaire with four Black children,” West said.

“And this is what, how fashion wants to, how they want to present her.”

West, who helped build Kim Kardashian's status as a sex symbol, criticizes the fashion industry for sexualizing her even though "she's a christian" and a "40 year old...with four Black children." pic.twitter.com/veIjaCZ0Qs — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 7, 2022

West later critiqued his ex-wife’s Skims shapewear line, which she co-founded with Jens Grede in 2019.

Kardashian revealed in 2019 that West was reportedly a “ghost creative director” for Skims, that he drew the brand’s logo, aided with selecting models and hired photographers for the brand, Insider reported.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims. I felt like there was a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things that I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in order to sell product,” he told Carlson.

"I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims -- I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized"



bruh its an underwear line pic.twitter.com/MIwG5PBwSN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 7, 2022

Kardashian wasn’t the only one to get a piece of West’s mind on Thursday.

The fashion designer claimed “bots” are attacking Lizzo for losing weight and denounced people who “promote” her weight.

Kanye pivots to a bizarre attack on Lizzo, calling the promotion of "unhealthy" weight by the media "demonic" and akin to "genocide" against Black people. pic.twitter.com/3FXfBOAzhr — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 7, 2022

West, who attacked Josh and Jared Kushner on Instagram prior to the interview, also doubled down on his attacks toward the Kushner family and labeled the Abraham Accords in 2020, struck when Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump were White House advisers, a money-making venture.

Kanye doesn't know what Jared Kushner did in the Middle East but he knows he did it for money. pic.twitter.com/GOKt2rmg4y — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 7, 2022

West’s criticisms on Fox News were the latest additions to a controversial week for the artist, who attacked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram account for her take on the debut of his “White Lives Matter” shirts.

West told Carlson that the creation of the shirt was a “gut instinct” and compared it to a triple axel by figure skater Tonya Harding.

West on White Lives Matter Shirt: It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with god and just brilliance. If you ask Tonya Harding how she did the triple spin… pic.twitter.com/5lHTbTMtbq — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2022

Carlson, who sipped on colorful drinks and let him try on his 3D-printed boots barefoot during his meeting with the “Donda” artist, promised to air the rest of his interview with West on Friday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

