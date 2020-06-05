Kanye West Has Established A College Fund For George Floyd's Daughter

Photo credit: PATRICK KOVARIK - Getty Images

From ELLE

Kanye West has launched a college fund for George Floyd's daughter, almost two weeks after disturbing video footage came to light of his death following a white police officer kneeling on his neck.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Floyd leaves behind his six-year-old daughter, Gianna, with his ex-partner Roxie Washington. Gianna recently appeared on Good Morning America where she told the presenter that she missed her dad.

According to E!, West has set up a fund specifically to cover Gianna's tuition fees, should she want to go to college when she's older.

The rapper and fashion mogul has also donated $2 million (£1.6m) to various charities and funds in relation to the death of Floyd as well as those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - who both recently lost their lives at the hands of white police officers and ex-police officers - as well as several Black-owned businesses in his home city of Chicago.

West was also seen recently marching in Chicago with the Black Lives Matter movement, according to fellow protesters at the event.

Kanye West joins the protests in Chicago pic.twitter.com/dZlGRt6Pkq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian West has also joined her husband by donating to Black Lives Matter causes following Floyd's death, announcing that her businesses like SKIMs and KKW Cosmetics would be donating to the NAACP legal defence fund, Black Lives Matter, National Urban League and Colour of Change.

Kardashian West has amplified her involvement in criminal justice reform in the past year, specifically highlighting the disproportionate numbers of Black people incarcerated in the US. In an interview earlier this year with CR Fashion Book, the mogul said she was encouraged to train as a barrister and give her voice to these issues after becoming a mother to her four Black children with West.

Story continues

Photo credit: TheStewartofNY - Getty Images

'I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people,' the 39-year-old explained.

'I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier…I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop.'

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration and thoughtful journalism? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like