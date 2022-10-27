Kanye West 'Escorted' Out of Skechers' Building After Showing Up 'Unannounced,' Says Shoe Company

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

Kanye West turned up at the Skechers shoe company in Manhattan Beach, California, on Wednesday in the wake of his split from Adidas, according to the organization.

The rapper and his party had to be "escorted" out of the building by two of the company's executives "after showing up "unannounced," the shoe company said in a statement.

Sketchers said West also "engaged in unauthorized filming."

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company added. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

Representatives for West, 45, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

His visit to Skechers came less than a day after Adidas ended its lucrative Yeezy partnership with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

GAP, which had previously ended its partnership with West, also vowed to remove all products created during the defunct collaboration from its stores.

The collapse of West's brand deals comes after weeks of outcry sparked by the Grammy winner's violent antisemitic remarks

Over the weekend in Los Angeles, banners were unfurled on a 405 Freeway overpass by a neo-nazi group that featured antisemitic signs and referenced West.

A slew of celebrities — including Lizzo, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more — have publicly criticized West for his comments, while social media support for Jewish people has spread thanks to a campaign kicked off by Jessica Seinfeld.

On Tuesday, NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA player Jaylen Brown each also announced they have parted ways with West's Donda Sports agency following the rapper's antisemitic remarks.