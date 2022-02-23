Donda 2 live: Kanye West samples Kim Kardashian and goes after Pete Davidson during Miami album party

Roisin O'Connor
Kanye West’s forthcoming album Donda 2 has failed to materialise on schedule.

The controversial rapper threw a listening party for the sequel to his 10th album, 2021’s Donda, on Tuesday night (22 February) at the LoanDepot Park in Miami.

He was joined by a number of guests, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos.

Accused rapist Marilyn Manson was present for a rendition of “Jail 2” from Donda, which also features embattled rapper DaBaby.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, has been accused of rape, assault, and physical and psychological abuse by multiple women.

Manson has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him.

The playback of West’s new album also reveals that he namedrops his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, on at least two tracks, as well as taking swipes at her new boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

Kanye West Donda 2 key points

  • Kanye West fans react to live Donda 2 album party

  • Ye criticised for bringing out accused rapist Marilyn Manson

08:02 , Roisin O'Connor

Kanye West took another swipe at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson during the Donda 2 party.

After a rendition of “Eazy”, on which he raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)”, he went into new track “Security”, which seemed to address reports that the SNL star beefed up his security amid West’s frequent outbursts against him on social media.

The new track’s lyrics read, via Genius:

Pop song, I ain’t getting friskedI put your security at riskPop song, I ain’t getting friskedI put your security at riskI put the security at riskOkay, we gon’ make this an eventY’all gon need security for this

Kanye West fans react to live Donda 2 album party

07:44 , Roisin O'Connor

Fans had mixed reactions to Kanye West’s listening party for Donda 2.

While his “Donda Experience Performance” event at the LoanDepot Park in Miami attracted thousands to the venue as well as to the livestream, many complained about the sound issues affecting the performance.

During a rendition of “Jail 2”, for which West brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson, there was a noticeable glitch in the mic audio, to which Ye responded by throwing his mic on the ground.

Soon after that moment, fans started creating memes about it on social media.

Full story here:

Kanye West throws his mic amid sound issues at Donda 2 album party

Kanye West criticised for bringing out accused rapist Marilyn Manson

07:22 , Roisin O'Connor

While West’s stunt – bringing out accused rapist Marilyn Manson for his Donda 2 party – had less of the shock factor of his Donda event last year, many are still outraged.

“Kanye championing sick ass disgusting ass Marilyn Manson to prove some arrogant point about cancel culture is really just one of the reasons I can’t root for him anymore,” wrote non-binary rapper DijahB.

“Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson & the sound man immediately started sabotaging the entire DONDA 2 event,” one fan observed, referring to the multiple sound issues affecting the event.

“Marilyn Manson came out n the mic stopped working....curious? learn your lesson Kanye,” another said.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, is accused of rape, sexual and physical assault, and abuse by multiple women. He denies all of the allegations made against him.

Kanye West has collaborated with Marilyn Manson for his &#x002018;Donda 2&#x002019; event (Getty)
Kanye West has collaborated with Marilyn Manson for his ‘Donda 2’ event (Getty)
