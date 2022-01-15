Kanye West Doesn't Want His Children on TikTok Despite North Recently Launching an Account

Kanye West children
Kanye West children

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kanye West and kids

Kanye West said he doesn't want his children on TikTok without his approval.

The 44-year-old rapper sat down with Hollywood Unlock's Jason Lee in an interview, a sneak peek of which was released Friday, and discussed his co-parenting experience with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½.

Referencing a dispute he said he had with the SKIMS mogul's security team while picking up their children for school Monday, West told Lee, per Entertainment Tonight, "Security ain't going to be in between me and my children.

"And my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he continued.

The rapper claimed Kardashian's security wouldn't allow him into her home with North.

"My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined," Kanye said.

PEOPLE reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.

North launched a joint TikTok profile with Kardashian @kimandnorth in November with a "spa day" video, showing the duo playing around with products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"Spa day," the text on the video read alongside a pink heart emoji, with shots of various Kylie Skin products (like a face mask, serum, and lip gloss) set to the song "Need to Know" by Doja Cat. The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

But Kardashian says North has been given boundaries when it comes to being on the social media platform.

In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss last month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said she wasn't happy when North went live on TikTok without her permission, adding that "in my house, there are rules."

The comment appeared to be in response to North going live on TikTok, recording the inside of her home without Kardashian's knowledge. In the clip, North walked into a bedroom and showed Kardashian lying in bed.

"Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who replied: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video abruptly ended.

North has also used TikTok to announce major life moments, like when she got braces on the top row of her teeth.

"Oh my gosh, I got my braces," North said in a TikTok video, showing off her new look.

The TikTok profile's bio reads, "Me and my bestie 💋 Managed by an adult."

It currently has 5.1 million followers and is following six people.

