Kanye West demands apology over media coverage of feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has demanded an apology from US media outlet TMZ for “picking sides” in an online argument with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper said the publication was “not being a fair media source” and that had tried to “spin the narrative” against him.

It comes after Kardashian said West’s social media attacks were “hurtful” after he claimed their eight-year-old daughter, North, was on TikTok against his will.



West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, also accused the reality star of “kidnapping” their daughter on her birthday.

The musician later took to social media again to respond to TMZ’s coverage of the feud, which featured an online headline “Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok”.

“TMZ my children are not a game I need an apology for how you tried to spin the narrative,” he wrote on Instagram in a completely capitalised message.

“You are not being a fair media source you’re picking sides against the dad.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

Addressing West’s claims in a statement on her Instagram story, Kardashian, 41, said she is doing her best to protect their daughter while allowing her “creativity in the medium that she wishes” with supervision because it brings her “happiness”.

Talking about her estranged husband, she added: “Kayne’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The social media star, who has 284 million Instagram followers, also said she was the “main provider and caregiver” for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Responding to this claim, West said: “What do you mean by main provider?

“America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing

“I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Rapper West is dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox after they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.