Kanye West declares himself 'the new Moses' as he demands release from record contract

Kanye West has referred to himself as “the new Moses” while demanding that he be released from his record deal.

In a series of tweets shared on Monday (14 September) night, the rapper, who is currently running for the US presidency, tweeted about his position in the music industry.

In the since-deleted posts seen by Variety, West claimed that he was the “2nd richest black man in America” and that he would not be releasing music until he was released from his contract with Sony and Universal.

He then said that he wanted an apology from J Cole and Drake, comparing himself to Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in 1831.

These tweets were later deleted, with West seemingly backtracking on his comments against his fellow rappers. “I have the utmost respect for all brothers… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own,” he posted.

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony, I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved,” he continued, adding: “I’m the new Moses.”

The Independent has contacted Universal and Sony for comment.

In recent years West, 43, has reconnected with his Christianity, running a weekly church event titled Sunday Service and producing gospel music.

During a recent Sunday Service event, the “Ultralight Beam” musician appeared to walk on water as he performed with his choir in the middle of a lake.

I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses















— ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

West is competing to be the next president as an independent candidate, but has been barred from appearing on the ballot in a number of states, including Arizona, Wisconsin and Virginia.

