Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga – and There Is Already a Waitlist for the $240 Hoodie

Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga $240 Hoodie

Kanye West's long-awaited Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection has arrived, and some of the items are already so popular there are waitlists to purchase them.

West, 44, teamed up with Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia to design multiple products for Gap, including a $240 black hoodie that sold out shortly after launching. The item features the classic Gap logo on the front and an illustration of a white dove in flight on the back.

The "abstract dove motif seen throughout represents an unnamed hope for the future," according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The unisex, cropped hoodie comes in sizes XS through XL, but all are sold out at time of publication.

Along with the hoodie, West's collection also includes a denim jacket and pair of jeans, multiple logo tees and a pair of black pants.

"The first eight styles reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna's shared vision of utilitarian design," the press release states, adding that the designs "pay tribute to Gap's timeless American icons rendered anew in wash, hue and silhouette."

Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga $240 Hoodie

In a January interview with Vogue, Demna opened up about his collaboration with West, telling the outlet, "there's a certain urban minimalism and poetry in our aesthetics, [and] also a desire to push boundaries."

He added, "There are very few people that I know, especially of Ye's caliber, who really understand my work so well. He makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer. There's no ego when we collaborate, just a mutual drive to evolve and do something great and new."

kanye west

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Kanye West

The Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection is currently available for purchase on YeezyGap.com and Farfetch.com. Item prices range from $120 to $440. West's latest collection follows his first Yeezy Gap drop — a Yeezy Gap Round Jacket retailing for $200 — which became available for pre-order in June 2021 and quickly sold out.

West's collection debuts along with his Donda 2 Experience performance in Miami, which took place Tuesday. During the event, West premiered his new album, Donda 2.

Amidst the release of his newest album and latest clothing collection, West has also been active online, where he has been publicly asking for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to reconcile after she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Following a series of Instagram posts he shared about Kardashian, 41, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, West took "accountability" and wiped his account earlier this month, telling his followers he was "working on" his communication skills.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he wrote. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

He added, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time."

West's Instagram currently only features images of his Gap collection and promotion for his upcoming album.