Kanye West Calls Rumored Wife Bianca Censori ‘Most Beautiful Super Bad Iconic Muse’ on Her Birthday

The rapper showered her with praise for also being “the most amazing stepmom"

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kanye West is celebrating Bianca Censori.

The “Stronger” rapper, 46, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his significant other on her birthday and showered her with praise for being an “amazing stepmom” and an “iconic muse.”

He shared a close up photo of Censori staring at the camera with her hair up in a sleek bun. In the shot, she wore several silver hoop earrings, her makeup simple with mascara and eyeliner along with some light pink blush and a rosy lip.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist,” West wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

He also praised her work as an architectural designer for his fashion brand Yeezy, writing, “masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me.” He added to his gush, calling her “the most amazing step mom to our children,” referring to kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 4 whom he shares with Kim Kardashian

“I love you so much, thank you for sharing your life with me,” he concluded the post.

The rapper reportedly married Censori in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, according to TMZ. However, the outlet also noted that the couple doesn't seem to have an official marriage certificate yet, though West has been spotted out wearing a wedding ring.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in early January when they were spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria, though West may have made a musical nod to their relationship earlier. He released a song titled "Censori Overload," in December 2022, which seemingly referenced her last name.

West and Censori have yet to confirm their rumored marriage. However, they have been spotted out and about together on multiple trips, including one in Italy in August 2023.

Before linking with Censori, he was married to Kardashian for seven years before they finalized their divorce in November 2022. He was then linked to a handful of women, including actress Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.

Over the past several months, the rapper has also been embroiled in various controversies in recent months, including making anti-Semitic remarks, which he apologized for last week on social media.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outbursts caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” read his statement, which was shared via Instagram (and translated into English).

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the Yeezus artist added, also noting that he is "committed to making amends and promoting unity."



