Kanye West bodyguard says rapper calls paparazzi on himself and has list of diva demands

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends the FGI 36th Annual Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kanye West’s former bodyguard has spilled the beans about his time protecting the rapper.

Muscle-bound Steve Stanulis spent time securing the safety of the Gold Digger star and has claimed West had some rather unusual rules and insists the rap icon let the press know where he was going.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, which is available online now, Stanulis said: "First of all, there's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront. There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it.

"There's definitely somebody calling ahead. That's just my opinion. I'm just saying it's coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there. Maybe they're just better than I think they are."

The former police officer also shared tales of West’s high maintenance demands, which he claims included refusing to press a lift button himself and insisting security staff stay 10 steps away from him in public.

Steve Stanulis attends NYCIFF Foundation Presents 9th Annual New York City International Film Festival Awards Ceremony with Philanthropic Honoree Jean Shafiroff at Dolby Screening Room on March 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Stanulis added: "The first day I met him, it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio.

"When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he's says, 'Aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?'

"I was like, 'I have no idea what floor, it's my first day'. So he starts ranting, 'So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?'

"I said 'no'. So he's ranting and raving. So I said, 'Look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I'll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere'.

"Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option."

Sounds like Mr West is happy to Touch the Sky, but isn’t so keen on elevator buttons.