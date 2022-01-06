Kanye West and Billie Eilish Are Reportedly Headlining Coachella 2022

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang / Rodin Eckenroth

Fourth time's the charm? Kanye West and Billie Eilish are reportedly going to be the headliners for Coachella's 2022 festival on April 15-17 and April 22-24, sources tell Variety. Eilish will be performing on the Saturday dates and West will be performing on the Sunday dates, per the outlet. Swedish House Mafia is also expected to be on the bill, but it's unclear if they will be a third headliner, Variety reported. As of today, none of the artists have confirmed their involvement.

West, Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia have all previously performed at Coachella. The 44-year-old rapper headlined the mega festival in 2011, the 20-year-old singer performed in 2019, and Swedish House Mafia took the stage in 2012. Since January 2020, Coachella has seen a lot of changes to its lineup and to the festival date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: SNL's TikTok Skit With Billie Eilish Needs to Be a Recurring Segment

It was first announced that Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine would be headlining the Indio, CA, music festival. Other performers included Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Brockhampton, and Calvin Harris. In March 2020, they announced the postponement of the festival to October 2020 due to the novel virus. It was then moved to April 2021, then October 2021, and finally April 2022. However, with rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it's unclear if the festival will maintain its date. Due to the shifting dates, it was announced that Ocean's headlining performance would be moved to 2023. As for Scott, Variety reported in December that he was removed from the lineup due to the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in November 2021 in which 10 people died and hundreds were injured.