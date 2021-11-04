Kanye West Is Auctioning His Wyoming Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Are you ready to roll like the rapper?

Kanye West (or Ye, we guess?) is liquidating some of his assets from his property in Wyoming and you could benefit. The rapper is auctioning off 6 customized full-size SUVs and trucks, all of them with a matte black wrap the auction house assures can be removed for a small fee of $250. However, if you like the paramilitary vibe these give off and you can pony up a winning bid, you can keep them as-is.

Instead of tooling around town is a beat-up old Silverado, the rapper is obviously into Fords. At least it would appear that’s the case since the vehicles for sale all bear the Blue Oval badge.

The two Ford Super Duty trucks are the most Wyoming-appropriate of the bunch, but they wouldn’t blend in on the prairies or in the mountainous parts of the state. One is a 2017 Ford F-250 SRW 4x4 XLT with 80,848 miles. The second is a 2016 Ford F-350 SRW 4x4 Lariat Crew Cab with 79,296 miles.

Next up are a pair of Ford Expeditions. A 2020 with just 2,805 miles on the clock is an XLT Max 4x4, and it’s attracting a lot of attention. The other is a 2020 as well but is a Limited Stealth 4x4 with 6,675 miles. We’re guessing Kanye like the second one more.

Finally, West is ditching two Raptors. One is a 2018 with 32,913 miles. The other is a 2019 with 35,243 miles. Both are Supercrews and they probably have seen a fair amount of action, considering the mileage, but they look like they’re in good shape.

Since the auction for all six of these vehicles ends on November 23, you have some time to get financing in order. However, competition should be fierce. Already, one of the Expeditions has over 100 bids and none of these rides has collected under 60, so we’d expect there to be a lot of people vying to own one of Kanye West’s vehicles at the last minute.

