Kanye West attends daughter Chicago’s birthday after claiming Kim Kardashian ‘wouldn’t share’ address

Kanye West attended his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party after claiming Kim Kardashian “wouldn’t share” the address.

Chicago is the second youngest of four of the children West shares with ex-wife Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

On Saturday (15 January), West shared a video to Instagram Stories wishing his daughter a “public happy birthday” as he claimed that he “wasn’t allowed to know where her party was”.

West said that he refused to play “games” and was striving to be “the best father”, before alleging that he had contacted Kim and Khloe’s partner Tristan Thompson for details of the event. He also called on his fans for support.

The video has since been deleted, with footage on the social media of other guests showing that West – who recently changed his name to Ye – did attend the event.

In one clip, which was widely circulated online, West and Kris Jenner could be seen talking while stood next to a pink bouncy castle.

This is so sad. Let Ye see his kids. pic.twitter.com/KswGKHpj0Q — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

Photos obtained by PageSix also show West holding up Chicago while she hit a pink pinata shaped like a number four.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

West and Kris Jenner were seen talking in one guests’s Instagram Stories (Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

West and Kardashian married in 2014, with Kardashian now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson while West is seeing actor Julia Fox.

Earlier on Saturday (15 January), West dropped his new track “Eazy”, in which he threatens to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.

The rapper also spoke in a new interview about his decision to move near to Kardashian in Los Angeles, saying that he wouldn’t be “gaslit” for wanting to be near to his own children.