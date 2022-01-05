Kanye West Attends Broadway's Slave Play with Julia Fox: 'He Was Excited She Was There,' Says Source

kanye west

Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a night out at the theater.

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, West, 44, can be seen with Uncut Gems actress Fox, 31, along with a group of friends at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Tuesday.

West, Fox and the group hung back after the show to chat with the cast of the play — written by Jeremy O. Harris — for 45 minutes after the curtain came down before heading to dinner at Greenwich Village eatery Carbone, a close production source tells PEOPLE.

"[Kanye] loved the show," says the source. "He's a fan of Jeremy, so he flew in to see the play and came with friends."

West, who arrived to the theater right on time and sat next to Fox for the performance, "was very happy to be there," the source says.

Of West and Fox, the source notes: "He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him."

Slave Play — which runs through Jan. 23 at the August Wilson Theater — enjoys the distinction of being the most-nominated play in the Tony Awards' history, nabbing 12 nods, even though it did not win any statuettes at the awards ceremony in September.

"Kanye was highly complimentary of the play after the show. He asked to stay and meet the cast and stayed as long as the theater could stay open. Jeremy was very excited," the source continues, adding that the rapper and the Slave Play author are "super buddy-buddy."

The insider adds, "I'm sure there are collaborations [between them] on the horizon."

West and Fox's outing in New York comes days after the rapper's surprise New Year's Eve performance in Miami, the same spot where his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's current flame, Pete Davidson, co-hosted a special for NBC with Miley Cyrus.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that West is still hoping that he and Kardashian can work things out — even as she takes steps to make their split legally official.

An insider close to the rapper said that family and marriage are "important" to West and that he's a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change."

West shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 ½, and Psalm, 2½, with Kardashian.

Fox welcomed a son earlier this year with Peter Artemiev, whom she wed in 2018.