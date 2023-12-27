Kanye West Apologizes in Hebrew Amid Repeated Antisemitic Comments

'It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect,' the artist said of his unplanned outbursts

Kanye West, who has faced backlash for repeatedly making antisemitic comments, shared a public apology in Hebrew on Tuesday for his actions.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” read his statement, which was shared via Instagram (and translated into English).

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," the Yeezus artist, 46, continued.

Before concluding, he added that being forgiven "is important to me" and that he is "committed to making amends and promoting unity."

West's statement was published two weeks after TMZ published footage of the “Famous” rapper making antisemitic remarks during a 10-minute rant while at a private event in Las Vegas.

The post comes days before West is reportedly set to release new music.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit advocacy organization, told CNN in response to West's statement.

"Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," the organization's statement continued.

In late November, West gave a surprise performance in Dubai during Lil Durk's concert alongside Ty Dolla $ign at Blu Dubai. West performed his new song "Vultures," in which he raps, "How am I antisemitic? I just f---ed a Jewish bitch." Video from his performance was shared on the night club’s Instagram Stories.



Last October, his repeated antisemitic comments caused him to lose his status as a billionaire as multiple brands cut ties with the artist.

Once Adidas parted ways with West, the brand said his "recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

At the time, Gap also released a statement confirming his "recent remarks and behavior" were the reason for the contract's termination. "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”



