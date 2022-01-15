Kanye West Admits to Punching Man After Being Accused of Battery

After news of being named as a suspect in a battery offense, Kanye West has admitted that he punched a man on Thursday.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, shared in an episode of Hollywood Unlocked: "It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio." He further said: "And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, 'What you gonna do? And see that?' Imma just tell you, that blue COVID-19 mask ain't stop that knockout, you know what I'm saying."

West added that the man "wasn't a fan" and was "taking autographs to make money on them." He explained: "This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs."

According to reports, the rapper had been with his girlfriend Julia Fox, Madonna and boxer Floyd Mayweather just hours before the incident.