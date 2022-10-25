Kanye West: Adidas ends partnership with rapper amid antisemitism backlash

Kanye West announced his partnership with Adidas in 2016 (Getty)

Adidas has officially ended its partnership with Kanye West over the rapper’s antisemitic comments.

The brand came under intense pressure to end the collaboration after West, known as Ye, claimed in a since-deleted interview with Drink Champs podcast that he could make antisemitic comments and he would still have Adidas’ support.

In a statement released on Tuesday (25 October), Adidas said: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Adidas joins Balenciaga in cutting ties with Ye, as well as Vogue, in the aftermath of his comments. Balenciaga announced on Friday (21 October) that it “no longer has any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist”.

“The thing about me and Adidas is, I could literally say antisemitic sh*t and they can’t drop me,” the rapper is seen saying in the video. “I could say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

As a result of West’s remarks, a number of celebrities and other high-profile figures had urged Adidas to drop the rapper.

