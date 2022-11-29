Kanye Storms Off Podcast After Host Gently Pushes Back on His Antisemitism

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse - Credit: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Kanye West was joined by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday’s episode of the Timcast IRL podcast. While speaking with Tim Pool, the host of the right-wing YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers, West dove into a tirade over the recent media backlash surrounding his anti-semitic comments.

“I just got to go to the heart of this antisemite claim,” Ye said before accusing Gap, Adidas, his former personal trainer, former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and more of participating in a Jewish-led conspiracy to sabotage his career.

More from Rolling Stone

But once Pool began questioning the rapper, Ye threatened to walk off set. “I feel like it’s a setup … I’m going to walk the fuck off the show if I’m having to talk about, ‘You can’t say Jewish people did it,’ when every sensible person knows — that Jon Stewart knows — what happened to me, and they took it to far.”

Ye (formerly Kanye West) walks out of an interview with Tim Pool when pushed on his claim that Jews control the media.



Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos followed him off set too. pic.twitter.com/eKAUeDS9kd — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 29, 2022

“I thought I was more Malcolm X, but I found out I’m more MLK,” Ye continued. “As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” said West during the live recording. “When I found out they were trying to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Story continues

Pool followed up by telling Ye he agreed that “they have been extremely unfair,” which prompted West to ask what the host meant by “they.” Ye added, “We can’t say who they is?” appearing to refer to his earlier antisemitic comments that Jewish people controlled the media.

Pool clarified, saying, “Corporate press. I don’t use the word as the way, I guess, you guys use.”

“It is them, though, isn’t it?” Fuentes pressed.

“No, it’s not,” Pool answered.

“What do you mean it’s not?” Ye shot back. He then stood up and stormed out of the podcast studio, prompting Yiannopoulos and Fuentes to scurry after him. “He’s gone,” Pool continued as the three left. “I’ll say it right now: You guys want to bring that stuff up, and then think we’re not gonna have a conversation?”

Later, a member of Pool’s team came on screen and informed the host that their three guests had departed.

Earlier in the podcast, Ye also detailed his meeting with Trump, saying that it had been planned for October but that after Trump announced his run for the presidency, Trump pushed the meeting to November. West said that following his “Death Con” comment, Alex Jones’ producer introduced him to Yiannopoulos, who in turn suggested Ye “bring in” Fuentes. The artist said he was “impressed by Nick” and asked him to join the dinner, stating that “Trump had no idea who Nick Fuentes was.”

In February, Fuentes – who has been labeled a “white supremacist” by the Anti-Defamation League – praised Hitler during an America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC). Before introducing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to the crowd, Fuentes said, “And now they’re going on about Russia, and ‘Vladimir Putin is Hitler’ — and they say that’s not a good thing … Can we get a round of applause for Russia? Yes!” Both Fuentes and Greene drew harsh criticism from Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney.

Yiannopoulos, a right-wing troll, worked as an intern for Greene this year. In 2017, he was accused of advocating pedophilia in several video clips, resulting in his resignation at Breitbart and the loss of a book deal to publish his autobiography.

In a statement after having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the disgraced rapper along with Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, Trump called Ye “a seriously troubled man.”

Earlier this month, Adidas launched a probe after a Rolling Stone exposé included reports of Yeezy team members claiming West showed pornography to prospective and existing employees.

Meanwhile, Ye announced his supposed campaign for president via Twitter. As of now, no statement of candidacy has been filed with the Federal Election Commission, but that hasn’t stopped Ye from staffing his campaign, allegedly tapping Yiannopoulos to join the team.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.