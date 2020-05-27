Coronavirus: Alcohol and takeaway sales soar under UK lockdown

A sign at a Mcdonald's branch in Leamington Spa as Kantar data shows takeaway sales soaring. (PA)

Alcohol and takeaway sales in the UK have skyrocketed as nights in have replaced nights out under lockdown, new figures show.

Supermarkets’ sales of alcohol were 50% higher over the past month than a year ago, according to the latest grocery market data from Kantar.

Overall in-store sales at Britain’s grocery stores have jumped 14.3% over the past three months, the fastest rate in more than a quarter of a century. More recently, over the four weeks to 17 May, sales have soared further, up 17.2% year-on-year.

Online shopping has seen an even bigger jump, up 75% year-on-year. Just under one in five households has ordered online in the past month, with grocers pulling in more new delivery customers in 2020 than the past five years.

“It’s not just groceries experiencing a boom – people missing their favourite restaurants and wanting to treat themselves have pushed takeaway deliveries up by 250% year on year,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

Recent weeks have seen a trend towards fewer but bigger shops accelerate as shoppers look to avoid busy supermarkets and long queues. Shoppers spend on average 50% more per shop than the same month last year.

The biggest rise in total spending has been for families with children over 16 living at home, with spending up from £545 a month a year ago to £618 this month. “They continue to cater for more people living under one roof and compensate for meals not eaten at work, school or college, or while socialising with friends,” added McKevitt.

Britain’s ten biggest supermarkets and independent retailers overall all saw sales jump in the 12 weeks to 17 May. Independent grocers, Ocado, Co-op and Iceland saw the biggest increases year-on-year in sales.