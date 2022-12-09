Kansas women race past No. 12 Arizona 77-50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin had double-doubles and Kansas blitzed No. 12 Arizona 77-50 on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (7-1) led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but Mia Vuksic had back-to-back 3-pointers to close the second quarter to give the Jayhawks (8-0) at 28-22 lead at halftime.

Then Kansas outscored Arizona 26-11 in the third quarter as Prader scored 12, 10 from the line. The Jayhawks kept pouring it on to match their largest win ever over a ranked team.

Jackson also had 19 points plus 15 rebounds and three blocks as the Jayhawks beat a ranked opponent outside the Big 12 Conference for the first time in eight years. Franklin had 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Arizona, which was averaging 88 points a game and never trailed at halftime, got 14 points from Cate Reese and 13 from Jade Loville. A team that was shooting 40% behind the arc was 4 of 21, and for the first time the Wildcats did not force 20 turnovers.

After making 7 of their first 10 shots, Arizona missed 13 straight and was 9 of 15 before closing 5 of 8 to finish 21 of 68 (31%).

The Wildcats were not attacking, going 4 of 9 from the foul line while KU was 16 of 18 with a 51-13 rebounding advantage.

Kansas is home against Wichita State on Sunday. Arizona is home against Texas Southern on Wednesday before playing No. 19 Baylor on the 18h.

