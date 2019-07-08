Kansas to reinstate RB Pooka Williams after 7-month suspension for domestic battery

Kansas running back Pooka Williams will be reinstated after seven-month suspension. (AP)

Pooka Williams will return to the Kansas football team.

Williams was suspended from the program in December after being charged with domestic battery. On Monday, Kansas announced that Williams will be reinstated to the football program this week. Williams, who served a seven-month suspension, will not play in Week 1 against Indiana State, but is eligible to return to the field against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to the Kansas City Star, Williams signed a 12-month diversion agreement in March in an effort to have his misdemeanor battery charge dropped. As part of the agreement, Williams must undergo a domestic violence offender assessment, attend an anger management course, refrain from using drugs and alcohol and have no contact with the victim, who said Williams pushed her, punched her and grabbed her by the throat in an altercation.

Williams’ conduct was also investigated by the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards. The school said Williams will be subject to probation until he graduates, will be required to attend monthly meetings with a conduct officer and must take a sexual violence accountability course. Williams also must complete 40 hours of community service.

"My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm very sorry to those who were impacted by my poor choices," Williams said in a statement. "I am disappointed in myself, not just as a man, but as a student-athlete looked up to by younger kids. My suspension from football has been hard, but I have learned from it. I'm thankful I can continue with my education at KU. Looking ahead, the most important thing to me is to regain the trust and respect of my classmates, teammates, and fans. I am humbled to return to football and to prepare for the season."

Story continues

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

Williams was Big 12’s third-leading rusher

Williams was the Big 12’s offensive freshman of the year in 2018. He finished third in the conference with 1,125 rushing yards while adding seven touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 289 yards and two scores. He is expected to be a focal point of the Jayhawks’ offense in year one of the Les Miles era.

“Pooka has taken responsibility for his actions and we are happy he is back with the team,” Miles said in a statement. “This young man has learned much throughout this process and we will support him as he continues working through the required educational and accountability steps.”

Added KU athletic director Jeff Long: “Pooka’s behavior last December was unacceptable as a member of any community, especially our university community. As a result, Kansas Athletics suspended Pooka from the football program in December when serious allegations were first brought forward, and he has remained suspended until now. During that time, he has gone through an extensive legal process as well as a comprehensive university conduct process, both resulting in sanctions and penalties.

"While suspended, Pooka has done all that has been required of him by the courts, the university and Kansas Athletics, and most importantly, has accepted responsibility for his actions. Pooka will be permitted to continue his education and football career provided he continues to meet the requirements of his diversion agreement and University Conduct sanctions. We will continue our educational efforts with Pooka and with all our student-athletes regarding our expectations of them as representatives of the university."

More from Yahoo Sports: