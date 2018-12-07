Kansas suspends RB Pooka Williams after domestic battery arrest

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) runs ahead of Oklahoma defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP )

Kansas has suspended star running back Pooka Williams after he was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Williams was booked into jail around 3 p.m. for domestic battery. Kansas said Friday morning that Williams was suspended indefinitely. Per the Lawrence Police Department, an 18-year-old woman said she was in a physical altercation with Williams.

The woman reported minor injuries, which did not require medical attention, according to the news release. The police report listed the type of weapon used as a “personal weapon,” which indicates bodily force and not a separate weapon. After the incident was reported Thursday, Williams was interviewed and subsequently arrested, police said. The KU police report is being forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” Kansas coach Les Miles said in a statement. “We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

Williams, a freshman in 2018, was Kansas’ best offensive player this season as the Jayhawks won three games under the now-fired David Beaty. He was suspended for the first game of the season but still racked up over 1,100 yards. Williams rushed 161 times for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He also had 33 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns. No other Kansas running back or receiver had over 600 total yards.

Williams was a four-star recruit according to Rivals and the top-rated player in Kansas’ 2018 recruiting class.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

