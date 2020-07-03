Kansas stops voluntary workouts after 12 football players test positive for COVID-19

Every member of the Kansas football program will self-quarantine for 14 days after the team announced that 12 players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said Friday that it was suspending voluntary workouts because of the outbreak. Kansas’ suspension of voluntary workouts comes after Kansas State also had to stop workouts because of coronavirus infections.

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” Kansas coach Les Miles said in a statement. “Our trainers and doctors will remain in daily contact with each of the student-athletes that tested positive to support them and what we hope will involve only minor symptoms if any. We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities.”

Houston was the first major college football team to stop voluntary workouts because of the coronavirus when it suspended workouts on June 12. Kansas State’s suspension of workouts came a week later.

Kansas said that 16 of 164 athletes across all sports had tested positive and that 45 athletes were currently in quarantine.

“We will only resume our preparations after the 14-day quarantine is complete and our student-athletes and staff have been tested for the virus prior to participating in football activities,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said. “In the meantime, we continue to educate our student-athletes, as well as coaches and staff, on the importance of following the policies and procedures and recommendations from our Kansas Team Health physicians and the CDC.”

