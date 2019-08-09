Kansas State's new era begins with Chris Klieman's player-first approach to coaching

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Chris Klieman first arrived at Kansas State, he immediately reached out to his new players and let them know he’d be doing things a bit differently.

Foremost: Wildcat players would be encouraged — expected, even — to drop by Klieman’s office on the fourth floor of the Vanier Family Football Complex from time to time, even if for no particular reason.

If they were up there and didn’t knock on his door, he told them, they might have a problem.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Big 12 predictions for 2019 season

“Well, I’ll tell you what, that is different,” K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson said in July at Big 12 Media Days. “It’s different as far as just feeling comfortable enough to speak to Coach Klieman.”

That’s not to say players didn’t feel as comfortable strolling upstairs and chatting up Bill Snyder — well, actually, yes it is.

“It’s definitely changed a lot,” said defensive end Wyatt Hubert.

From Klieman’s open-door policy to the playlist he pipes in during practice — it features a lot less Frank Sinatra and a little more Lil’ Wayne — so many things are different in the time he has taken over for Snyder.

“A lot different than what it was before,” Hubert said. “A lot more modernized.”

Snyder, 79, retired this offseason, his legacy as secure as the name that graces the top of the press box on the Wildcats’ home field: “Bill Snyder Family Stadium.” He engineered arguably the greatest reclamation project in the 150-year history of college football.

Story continues

When Snyder first arrived in Manhattan from Iowa, the Wildcats were the worst major college football program in the country. They were on a 27-game winless streak, having endured 17 losing seasons in an 18-year span. By his fifth season, K-State went 9-2-1 and ranked 20th in the final AP Top 25. In his ninth year, the ‘Cats were 11-1 and finished No. 8. In 1998, a decade after Snyder’s arrival, K-State came within inches of playing for a national championship, a shocking double-overtime loss to Texas A&M costing them a berth in the BCS national championship game.

Since then, an estimated $165 million has been poured into the football facilities, which were renamed after the Snyder family in 2005. His teams went on to seven 11-win seasons, four Big 12 North Division crowns and two Big 12 championships.

That’s quite a legacy for Klieman to replace — but he has his own championship pedigree

MORE: Big 12 coaches: It's patience, not shortcuts, that creates winning culture

As a defensive assistant (2011-13) and head coach (2014-18) at North Dakota State, Klieman was a part of seven FCS national championships in eight years — the last four as head coach. He has the third-highest NCAA winning percentage of all time, and since 2014 ranks No. 1 among all Division I head coaches in wins (69) and winning percentage (.920).

Like Sinatra, Snyder did things his way at Kansas State: button-down, business-like, old-school. Klieman has already put his own stamp on the program simply by being more flexible.

“I’m a player’s coach,” Klieman said at Big 12 Media Days. “I want to build relationships with guys. I want to challenge guys. I want to have guys know that I care for them, know that I love them, because then it’s easier to challenge them. Easier to hold them accountable.”

Klieman, 51, said he developed that approach from Terry Allen, his coach and mentor at Northern Iowa. Allen, who has been retired since 2014 after tough stints at Missouri State and Kansas, recently caught up with Klieman on the golf course.

“I was with him last weekend and it’s like we can still joke,” Klieman said in Arlington. “He’s the guy I played for, but we can joke and have a good time. This business is hard enough as it is.”

Klieman’s edict that players touch base with him when they’re in the facility isn’t just for show — and it isn’t just about football.

“I do feel like I can text him at night, whatever, ‘Hey, you want to meet tomorrow?’ Stuff like that,” said defensive tackle Trey Dishon. “Or just go up and knock on the door and sit down and talk family, not so much about football. It’s very positive.”

Thompson noted that Snyder’s program was built on hard work and attention to detail. In that vein, things have been very much the same in eight months under Klieman.

“But, we have more freedom as players to kind of voice our opinion and have a say in what we want to do,” Thompson said. “And he’s open to it a lot more. Coach Snyder was kind of like, ‘This is the way we’re doing it and we’re gonna do it this way.’”

MORE: Ranking Big 12 coaches ahead of 2019 season

Klieman emphasized that he doesn’t know how things were before he stepped into the Flint Hills, and he’s only doing things the way he knows how. So why does he think it’s important to create personal bonds that don’t necessarily equate to touchdowns or turnovers?

“I just want them around us,” Klieman said. “They have such a great impact on everything. Not just what happens on Saturday, but what happens during your whole week, what happens in recruiting, what happens on our campus.

“I want those guys to know that it’s comfortable up in our office. I want those guys to get to know our (coaches’) families. I want to get to know their families. I just want to get to know as much as I can about them. I don’t want this to be a two-year relationship. I’m hoping this is a 30- or 40-year relationship with them.”

It’s a week into training camp and the season is only 22 days away, so everybody is feeling more comfortable now. But Klieman said it has taken time for players to open up to him and the staff.

“It’s been a process. No question about that,” Klieman said. “I don’t want to take anything away from what Coach (Snyder) did. The discipline is something you have to have. He built an unbelievable program with great success. For us, we’re trying to give ‘em a little bit of leash, but by the same respect, you’d better do what you’re supposed to do and act like you’re supposed to act and do what’s right.

“But no, there’s no question. Where sometimes I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s OK to do this’ and they’re like, ‘But we just haven’t done that for years.’ There’s some things they’ll know really bother me, and some things, they’ll know if that’s not gonna impact a win for us, then I’m OK with it.”