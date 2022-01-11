Here’s an update on the Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball COVID situation

Bruce Weber has some good news to share.

After testing positive for COVID-19 and spending the past 10 days in quarantine away from the Kansas State men’s basketball team, he will return to the sideline and coach the Wildcats when they play TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday inside Bramlage Coliseum.

“That’s a positive,” Weber said during a video conference with reporters. “I was not able to be at practice yesterday. I Zoomed with the coaches and met with them a few times. Things are going well. Even though we went through a lot last week, they came back to practice ready to go, knowing that this is an important week and an important game coming up with TCU. They are very, very focused. I would expect a good showing.”

If that happens, it would be a welcome change for K-State. The past few games have been challenging.

Fans have shown up to all three of the Wildcats’ first Big 12 games of the season not knowing how many coaches and players were going to be available that night because of COVID issues within the roster.

Point guard Markquis Nowell was unavailable for games against Oklahoma and Texas. Davion Bradford was unable to play against the Longhorns. Mike McGuirl didn’t make the trip to West Virginia. Kaosi Ezeagu, Logan Landers and several walk-ons haven’t been in attendance for a game in more than week.

And that’s just a rundown of the players. Weber and associate head coach Chris Lowery watched from afar as K-State played Texas and West Virginia. Shane Southwell served as acting head coach against Texas but then entered COVID protocols. Jermaine Henderson was the team’s only healthy coach against West Virginia.

Not surprisingly, K-State is off to an 0-3 start in conference play despite playing Oklahoma tough and taking halftime leads against Texas and West Virginia.

If the Wildcats hope to contend for a trip to either the NIT or the NCAA Tournament this season, they need to end that losing streak in a hurry.

With Weber and the vast majority of K-State players back in the fold, the time is now.

“We played close. We were valiant and courageous. There were a lot of ways you could describe it but we didn’t get wins,” Weber said. “You have to get wins. In a way, hopefully this is the start of a new season. Right now, we don’t have everybody back, but we will get everybody back. I hope we can stay healthy and make a big run.”

The Wildcats should be close to full strength against the Horned Frogs. There is a chance McGuirl will remain sidelined, as the senior guard entered COVID protocols late last week and may need more time to be cleared for action. Southwell might also miss this game.

But Weber and Lowery should be back on the bench alongside Henderson. Ezeagu and Landers returned to practice earlier this week. Unless new K-State players test positive leading up to the TCU game, the Wildcats should have 10 healthy scholarship players and three walk-ons available.

Weber is crossing his fingers that doesn’t change.

“I am hoping and praying nothing else happens and everybody else moves forward,” Weber said. “We would like to get all back together and come together as a team and make a positive run.”