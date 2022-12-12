Kansas State Wildcats land wide receiver transfer Keagan Johnson from Iowa Hawkeyes

The Kansas State football team has landed its first incoming transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

He should help the Wildcats fill a position of need next season.

Keagan Johnson, a 6-foot-1 sophomore receiver who spent the past two seasons playing wide receiver for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has announced that he will continue his college football career at K-State.

Johnson will be expected to make an immediate impact with the Wildcats next year after he grabbed 20 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Iowa.

Though those numbers are far from jaw-dropping, the Hawkeyes are a defensive team that mostly tries to win low-scoring games. His production could jump immediately in a more high-octane offense after he suits up for the Wildcats.

Johnson also had a highly productive freshman season at Iowa when he piled up 18 catches for 352 yards and two scores. He was hampered by injury as a sophomore and only saw action in two games. K-State will hope he can regain his freshman form in Manhattan. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is a former four-star recruit who heard from many schools after he entered the transfer portal, including Nebraska, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

But he chose K-State.

His addition is good news for the Wildcats, who will need to reload at wide receiver next season with Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles and Kade Warner all finishing up their senior seasons later this month at the Sugar Bowl.