Kansas State Wildcats earn high ranking in women’s basketball preseason top 25

Teammates high-five Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee (50) after making a basket against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center.

The Kansas State women’s basketball team will enter the 2024-25 basketball season with a top-15 ranking.

K-State checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

That is the highest the Wildcats have been ranked in the preseason since they started at No. 5 in 2003. This is the fourth time that the Wildcats have ever been ranked in the preseason poll.

High expectations continue for Jeff Mittie’s team after the Wildcats were picked first in the preseason Big 12 poll, as voted on by coaches from within the conference.

K-State is coming off one of its best seasons in recent memory during which the Wildcats were ranked for 19 consecutive weeks and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Other Big 12 teams in the preseason top 25 are: No. 8 Iowa State, No. 12 Baylor and No. 16 West Virginia.