The Kansas State Wildcats play the Colorado Buffaloes this Saturday, here's how to watch. (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Both the Kansas State Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes had a bye week last week, and both teams will return to action when they meet at Folsom Field in Boulder for a Big 12 game on Saturday night. The game between the two teams has the opportunity to shape the race for the conference championship, as both have been experiencing impressive 4-1 seasons. Colorado is also currently undefeated in conference games so far. Here's how to watch Kansas State vs. Colorado this Saturday, and keep up with live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Kansas State Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes:

Watch NCAA Football games on Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Kansas State vs. Colorado game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's game between the Wildcats and the Buffaloes starting at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch Kansas State vs. Colorado without cable:

You can tune into the Kansas State vs. Colorado game on ESPN which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Watch NCAA games on FOX, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

Watch ESPN, FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS and more DirecTV Choice Try free at DirecTV

Watch FOX, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS YouTube TV Try free at YouTube

2024 NCAA Week 7 Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for Week 7 of the NCAA season.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

7:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Jacksonville State | ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 10

7:30 p.m. | Costal Carolina at James Madison | ESPN2

8 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN

8 p.m. | UTEP at Western Kentucky | ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 11

6 p.m. | Harvard at Cornell | ESPN2

8 p.m. | UNLV at Utah State | CBSSN

8 p.m. | Northwestern at Maryland | FOX

9:15 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | ESPN2

10:30 p.m. | No. 16 Utah at Arizona State | ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

12 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama | ABC/ESPN+

12 p.m. | No. 21 Missouri at UMass | ESPN2

12 p.m. | No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest | ESPN

12 p.m. | Washington at Iowa | FOX

12 p.m. | Wisconsin at Rutgers | Big Ten Network

12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at North Carolina | CW Network

12 p.m. | Ball State at Kent State | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Toledo at Buffalo | ESPNU

12 p.m. | UAB at Army | CBSSN

12 p.m. | Davidson at Dayton | Facebook

12 p.m. | St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Dartmouth at Yale | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Duquesne at St. Francis (PA) | ESPN+

12:30 p.m. | Georgetown at Lafayette | ESPN+

1 p.m. | UAlbany at Bryant | FloSports

1 p.m. | Maine at Delaware | FloSports

1 p.m. | Brown at Rhode Island | FloSports

1 p.m. | Missouri State at Illinois State | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Murray State at Indiana State | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Valparaiso at Stetson | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Fordham at Holy Cross | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Bucknell at Penn | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Sacred Heart at Howard | ESPN+

1:30 p.m. | VMI at Wofford | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+

2 p.m. | New Hampshire at Elon | FloSports

2 p.m. | Towson at Norfolk State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Chattanooga at Furman | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Lindenwood | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Butler at Drake | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Presbyterian at Morehead State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Virginia Lynchburg at North Carolina Central | ESPN+

2:30 p.m. | The Citadel at Western Carolina | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State | ESPN+

3 p.m. | North Dakota State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Youngstown State at South Dakota State | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Alcorn State at Grambling | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Merrimack at Morgan State | ESPN+

3 p.m. | UNI at South Dakota | ESPN+

3 p.m. | SE Louisiana at Houston Christian | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | No. 1 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (in Dallas, Texas) | ABC/ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Penn State at USC | CBS

3:30 p.m. | Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame | NBC

3:30 p.m. | Memphis at South Florida

3:30 p.m. | Louisville at Virginia | ESPN or ACCN

3:30 p.m. | Purdue at No. 23 Illinois | FS1

3:30 p.m. | Cal at No. 22 Pitt | ESPN

3:30 p.m. | Cincinnati at UCF | ESPN2

3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Wyoming | CBSSN

3:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at Georgia State | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Akron at Western Michigan | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Bowling Green | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Samford at East Tennessee State | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Princeton at Mercer | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Arizona at No. 14 BYU | FOX

4 p.m. | Ohio at Central Michigan | ESPNU

4 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State | ESPN+

4 p.m. | UT Martin at Western Illinois | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Montana | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Lamar | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Southern Utah | ESPN+

4:15 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia | SEC Network

4:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Colorado State | truTV/Max

5 p.m. | Southern Miss at UL Monroe | ESPN+

5 p.m. | West Georgia at Central Arkansas | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Portland State at Idaho State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Florida at No. 8 Tennessee | ESPN

7 p.m. | Washington State at Fresno State | FS1

7 p.m. | Arkansas State at Texas State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | North Texas at Florida Atlantic | ESPN2

7 p.m. | UTSA at Rice | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Abilene Christian at North Alabama | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Utah Tech at Tarleton State | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Nicholls at UIW | ESPN+

7 p.m. | Cal Poly at UC Davis | ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon | NBC

7:30 p.m. | No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU | ABC/ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Nevada | CBSSN

7:30 p.m. | Appalachian State at Louisiana | ESPN+

7:45 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Kentucky | SEC Network

8 p.m. | No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia | FOX

8 p.m. | Syracuse at NC State | ACC Network

8 p.m. | Air Force at New Mexico | truTV/Max

8 p.m. | Marshall at Georgia Southern | ESPNU

8 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Weber State | ESPN+

9 p.m. | Minnesota at UCLA | Big Ten Network

9 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Sacramento State | ESPN+

10:15 p.m. | No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado | ESPN

10:15 p.m. | Idaho at Montana State | ESPN2

11 p.m. | No. 17 Boise State at Hawai'i | CBSSN

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

(DirecTV) Best free trial for football DirecTV Choice DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Pros Full package free trial available

Many local RSNs included

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons Cost

ABC and ESPN currently not included Try free at DirecTV

(Fubo) Best overall sports streamer Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely pricey (but certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period. Pros Full package free trial available

1000 hours of cloud DVR storage Cons Cost Try free at Fubo

Stream NCAAF games on ESPN+ ESPN+ $10.99/month at ESPN

Stream NCAAF games on CBS Paramount+ Premium $11.99/month at Paramount+

Every way to watch NCAAF games this season:

Watch ESPN, Fox, NBC and CBS Fubo TV Try free at Fubo