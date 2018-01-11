Kansas State pulls away late, beats Oklahoma State 86-82

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Barry Brown wanted to get right back in the gym after Kansas State's loss to Texas Tech over the weekend, but coach Bruce Weber told him NCAA rules limited how much the team could practice.

So, Brown organized his own workout.

He gathered the whole team Sunday without any of their coaches, running up and down the floor in an otherwise empty gym. It was a reset for a team with NCAA Tournament expectations that had just lost its third-leading scorer, Kamau Stokes, for quite a while with a foot injury.

''That,'' Weber said, ''just showed great leadership on his part.''

So did Brown's performance Wednesday night.

He poured in a career-high 38 points, picked up six steals and held in check Oklahoma State star Jeffrey Carroll in an 86-82 victory that should provide the Wildcats some positive momentum.

''We jumped on Barry's back,'' Weber said, ''and he played a special game.''

Cartier Diarra started in place of Stokes and had a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats (12-4, 2-2 Big 12), while Xavier Sneed added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

''My mindset was for everyone to pick it up a bit, turn it up a notch,'' Brown said. ''We did that.''

Brandon Averette scored 22 points and Jeffrey Carroll had 20 for the Cowboys (11-5, 1-3), who led late in the second half before the Wildcats went on a game-changing run to take a 74-62 lead.

The Cowboys kept fighting, and Averette's 3-point play with 40 seconds left got them within 81-76. But Dean Wade answered with two free throws and, after Carroll scored at the other end, Brown tacked on the second of two more foul shots to put the game away.

''To be honest, that was a pretty gutless performance by my team. I've never been more disappointed than I am today,'' Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. ''Our fans deserve better. They'll get better.''