Kansas State loses quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Will Howard to injuries against TCU

Kansas State lost its top two quarterbacks to injuries on Saturday night against TCU.

Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was hurt on the Wildcats’ first possession of the game. He was relieved by Will Howard who played well and led the Wildcats to a 28-10 lead. He was then injured with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

Martinez has left the Wildcats’ game against TCU in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Will Howard replaces a presumably injured Martinez. Howard immediately got the Wildcats into the end zone, scoring on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kade Warner. Chris Tennant’s extra point ties the game 7-7 with 9:08 left in the quarter.

Martinez played in Kansas State’s opening-game possession. He completed 1 of 2 passes for yards and rushed for 19 yards on the first play of the game.

In the middle of the possession, he appeared to wince in pain. After the first possession, he went into the locker room. He came back out during Kansas State’s second possession when Howard replaced him.

A few minutes later, Martinez could be seen on the sideline talking to his teammates. However, it does not appear he will return.

Kansas State has not made an official announcement about his injury.

Martinez transferred to Kansas State after four seasons with Nebraska. Martinez was a major catalyst in K-State’s hot start with 900 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

He was also one of the leading rushers in the Big 12 with 546 yards on the ground and nine rushing touchdowns.

In his college career, Martinez has thrown for 9,391 yards and 49 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He also has 2,847 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns.

Howard completed 10 of 13 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 34 yards and a touchdown. He was hurt rushing in the third quarter.

Howard was replaced by third-string quarterback Jake Rubley late in the third quarter just after TCU went ahead 31-28. Rubley then threw an interception on his first possession.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.