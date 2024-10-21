Kansas State linebacker suffers season-ending injury. Chris Klieman gives update

The Kansas State football team will be without one of its dependable reserve linebackers for the remainder of the season.

Chris Klieman has announced that Beau Palmer, a 6-foot-2 senior defender from Overland Park, will not be able to play again this year after he suffered a knee injury during Kansas State’s 45-18 victory at West Virginia.

“I am sick for Beau,” Klieman said, “because I saw it happen to him a few years ago and he battled his butt off to get back here and play for his buddies.”

Palmer has seen plenty of action behind Austin Romaine in the middle of K-State’s defense this season. He has made eight tackles, including one for loss during the season-opener against Tennessee-Martin.

Klieman thinks the Wildcats will miss him this week as they prepare for a Sunflower Showdown rivalry game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

“He played his best game of the season last year against KU when we needed him, when we were down some guys,” Klieman said. “That’s going to put a lot more stress on all those linebackers to fill in the snaps we’re losing without Beau in there.”

K-State has been rather fortunate when it comes to injuries this season. The Wildcats have entered most of their games with a fully healthy starting lineup. But they received some bad news early this week.

Palmer’s injury could thrust Terry Kirksey, a junior linebacker who began his college football career at Hutchinson Community College, into a bigger role moving forward.