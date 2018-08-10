Kansas State gives Bill Snyder, 78, a five-year extension

Bill Snyder is entering his 27th season as Kansas State's football coach and is 78 years old, but it doesn't appear he plans on slowing down anytime soon.

Kansas State and Snyder agreed Thursday to a five-year contract extension through the 2022 season, which will increase his salary to $3.45 million (from last year's $3.2 million) and the deal also includes $300,000 increases over the next two years. The contract will expire when he's 83.

"My entire family and I have been so very grateful for the genuine, caring and loyal support K-Staters have provided our coaches, staff, families and young people on a yearly basis,” Snyder said in a statement. “And, as I have stated so often we came to Kansas State because of the people, stayed because of the people and returned because of the people, and that remains unchanged.

“We have continued to make daily improvement as a football program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue and will do so as long as I am healthy and feel that I am having a positive impact on our university, community and football program and the young men that are involved.”

Kansas City Star notes Snyder's previous contract technically had five years remaining on it with an automatic rollover at the end of each year, but his new contract doesn't have any rollover language.

Snyder, who currently is the oldest active coach in college football, has been at the helm of K-State since 1989. He briefly retired in 2005 before returning in 2009 and has led the Wildcats to seven winning seasons in the last nine years.