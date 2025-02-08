Kansas State extends winning streak to 5 games with an 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N'Guessan scored 20 points and Kansas State beat No. 16 Kansas 81-73 on Saturday for its fifth straight win, including three against ranked opponents.

Dug McDaniel added 15 points and Max Jones and Coleman Hawkins each scored 12 as Kansas State (12-11, 6-6 Big 12) beat Kansas for the third straight game in Manhattan, after two overtime victories over the Jayhawks.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points, Zeke Mayo added 15 and KJ Adams 13 for Kansas (16-7, 7-5).

Kansas State extended its lead to 55-43 at the 17:20 mark of the second half and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks need to find some consistency before the NCAA Tournament rolls around. In their last six games, the Jayhawks have followed each win with a loss.

Kansas State: The Wildcats can start thinking about postseason play. If they can continue their present run, they could end up in the tournament field.

Key moment

Starting point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. picked up two early fouls and went to the bench for the rest of the half after getting whistled for his third with 9:56 remaning before the break. His only stat in the first half was three assists in just over four minutes. He played nearly the entire second half, finishing with four points and six assists.

Key stat

Kansas State had 23 assists and 10 turnovers and fought off constant defensive pressure in the second half by Kansas.

Up next

Both teams are in action Tuesday. Kansas hosts Colorado while Kansas State hosts Arizona.

David Smale, The Associated Press