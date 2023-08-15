Kansas State coach Jerome Tang lands well-traveled basketball transfer Ques Glover

Recruiting never stops for Jerome Tang, even when he is in Israel on a summer trip with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

Ques Glover, a 5-foot-11 and 182-pound graduate transfer who previously played at Florida and Samford, has announced that he will continue his college hoops career with the Wildcats.

His decision is big news for the K-State basketball roster, which had been stuck on 11 scholarship players for several months. Some were beginning to wonder if it was too late in the recruiting calendar to land any new players before the start of the fall semester. But that was never much of a concern for Tang, and he proved why on Tuesday.

Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a Samford guard last season. Before that, he averaged 19.2 points as a junior. That production came after he started out his college basketball career at Florida and played sparingly while appearing in 51 games for the Gators.

K-State coaches have been looking for an extra guard with experience to add to a backcourt that already features Cam Carter and Tylor Perry. Glover will most likely be used as a complementary player behind them.

Many different schools tried to recruit Glover when he announced that he was looking for a new home after he finished up the 2022-23 season at Samford. He originally committed to BYU but later backed out of that arrangement to explore his options.

In the past few weeks, that brought new attention from schools like Indiana and Illinois. He considered them but decided to commit to K-State.

Most, if not all, of Glover’s recruitment with K-State happened via phone and Zoom. Glover did not make a recruiting visit to Manhattan and the Wildcats have been overseas on a foreign tour for the past week.

K-State defeated Israel Select 94-87 during an exhibition game on Tuesday. That was good news for the Wildcats, but landing Glover was arguably an even better development.