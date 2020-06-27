Kansas State’s Christianna Carr shares racist, horrific DM after speaking out about racism on campus

Kansas State guard Christianna Carr was one of several Wildcats athletes who spoke out on Friday following a student’s offensive tweet about George Floyd.

She helped lead the charge among Black athletes who said they wouldn’t “play or participate in any donor or recruiting events” until Kansas State implements a policy to expel anyone who “openly displays racism” on social media or in other public situations, too.

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/S74a0hwPYe — christianna mae (@chrissycarr4) June 26, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Though she and others received plenty of support for speaking out, Carr shared one horrific, threatening response she received in her direct messages on Saturday afternoon.

Hanging from a noose

Carr posted a photo to Twitter, which she said someone sent her on Friday night, that showed her face cut out and posted on a cartoon body hanging from a noose.

If you ever think that racism isn’t real & that all of this is just hate comments and I’m just on twitter crying about basic human rights...Just remember that me ( A 20 year old African American female) got this sent to my DM’s last night. pic.twitter.com/C6DrAqal4W — christianna mae (@chrissycarr4) June 27, 2020

Carr and her fellow athletes spoke out after Jaden McNeil — the leader of America First Students at Kansas State, a right-wing group that supports President Donald Trump and has ties to white nationalism — sent an incredibly offensive tweet on Thursday congratulating Floyd for being drug free for a month.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody in May after a white officer pushed his knee into the back of his neck for more than eight minutes while he yelled out, “I can’t breathe.” His death has sparked not only massive protests across the country ever since, but a much larger conversation about race and racism in the United States.

Story continues

Kansas State athletes weren’t alone in their criticism, either. Football coach Chris Klieman slammed the tweet, as did athletic director Gene Taylor and university president Richard Myers. The school is currently investigating the incident.

“Recent tweets from a K-State student downplaying the Black Lives Matter effort and the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and not reflective of who we are as a university or our athletic department,” Taylor said in a statement. “They are not reflective of our administration and goals. We are committed to listening and supporting our Black athletes, Black students and members of our Black community and taking positive steps in the matters of social injustice and racism.”

Kansas State guard Christianna Carr runs up court against Baylor in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

More from Yahoo Sports: