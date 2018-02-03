Kansas shows signs of jelling while Cowboys flounders

Deficiencies Kansas usually faces are first-world problems for a college basketball program.

Typically, the Jayhawks are ranked in the top 10 and leading the Big 12. This year is no different as No. 7 Kansas (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) carries a one-game lead in the standings entering a home game Saturday against Oklahoma State (13-9, 3-6).

"We've got to rebound better. Our first-shot defense needs to get better, even though it hasn't been awful, but it hasn't been great," Kansas coach Bill Self said when addressing deficiencies, he sees in his team.

Moreover, the Jayhawks have not been quite so intimidating at home, dropping games against Arizona State and Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse, where their victory margins have been unusually tight, particularly in league matchups winning by one, three and five points.

"I'd like to see us generate and play with a little bit more energy at home," Self added. "Seems like our energy level, maybe because we have a tighter huddle, maybe because we have a mindset it's us against everyone, has been better away from home. That certainly has to improve."

Kansas is coming off its most lopsided Big 12 win, a 70-56 road romp over Kansas State. Two Jayhawks, senior guard Devonte' Graham and sophomore guard Malik Newman, recorded double-doubles. Graham did so distributing the ball for 11 assists, while Newman snagged a career-high 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk managed his sixth 20-point performance in league play.

More appealing to Self and his staff, and even the Jayhawks interviewed after the win, was the 41-31 advantage Kansas forged on the glass. It was the first time the Jayhawks outrebounded a Big 12 rival this season.

"I think (Newman) went through a phase where he was stale and where he was worried about scoring as opposed to just worrying about playing," Self said of the 6-foot-3 Mississippi State transfer. "Now we're talking about how he played and he took seven shots. So he's definitely getting better."