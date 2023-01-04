Kansas running back Ky Thomas announces he’s entering the transfer portal

Days after the most dynamic performance of his Kansas football career, transfer running back Ky Thomas, a native of Topeka, is back in the transfer portal.

The redshirt-sophomore took to Twitter to announce the news Tuesday evening.

“Thank you Kansas,” wrote Thomas on social media. “I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

Thomas, who scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in Kansas’ 55-53 triple-overtime loss in the Liberty Bowl, will have three years of eligibility remaining, counting the “super-senior” year provided to all players on college rosters during the COVID-altered 2020 season.

At KU, Thomas played in nine games, making one start (against Tennessee Tech). He rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries (3.1 yards per carry). He also had 39 receiving yards and another receiving score in a season affected by injury.

Thomas missed two games early in the season — against Duke and Iowa State — with what was described as a lower-body injury. He also did not play against Baylor or Kansas State.

Originally a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 (per 247Sports), Thomas chose Minnesota despite offers from nearby Kansas and Kansas State — the latter of whom now seeks to replace star running back Deuce Vaughn, who is off to the NFL.

On the Jayhawks’ depth chart, Thomas often capped out at third, playing behind Lawrence-native Devin Neal and bruising power back Daniel Hishaw (before Hishaw’s season-ending hip injury).

In his one playing season at Minnesota (Thomas redshirted in 2020), Thomas actually logged more snaps, rushing for 824 yards on 166 carries. In that 2021 season, he led the Golden Gophers in yards and carries and tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns, making four starts on the season.